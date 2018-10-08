HIGHLIGHTS: USD Volleyball Sweeps SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota senior Hayley Dotseth had a match-high 16 kills, including the 1,000th in her career, in Sunday’s 25-21, 25-17, 25-13 Summit League win over South Dakota State at Frost Arena.

Dotseth becomes just the fifth athlete in Coyote volleyball history to reach both 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.

“Hayley tallied her 1,000th career kill today and we couldn’t be happier for her,” said coach Leanne Williamson. “She has proven to be such a huge part of our team and I am excited that she was able to achieve such a huge milestone.”

Taylor Wilson added 14 kills with a .571 hitting percentage and Elizabeth Loschen chipped in eight kills for a South Dakota team that fashioned a .279 hitting percentage in the match.

Madison Jurgens contributed 36 assists, three kills and seven digs as the Coyotes moved to 5-1 in the Summit League and 11-7 overall.

“This was a great team win on the road,” Williamson said. “We started slow and on our heels, so I was really happy to see the team work themselves out of that and really dominate the rest of the match.

“We were fairly balanced offensively and we continue to play defense at a high level.”

Anne Rasmussen had 16 digs and Dotseth added nine in the victory for the Coyotes.

South Dakota returns to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Friday to face Omaha, who is 5-0 in the Summit.