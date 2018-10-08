Inaugural Native American Day Parade in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This morning was the first ever Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls.

Today’s event honored the holiday and traditions of the local tribe nations. Native American Day became a national holiday in 1990 during the year of reconciliation. Today’s Grand Marshall, Tim Giago, also worked with Governor George Mickelson on making today a state holiday.

The event was only in the works for three months, but organizers say they were happy with how it all came together.

“This is a great response. I think we had a great crowd. Larger than anything we expected for this initial, inaugural parade for Native American Day. We’re already in the talks for doing a 2nd Annual next year on Native American Day as well,” said organizer Richie Richards.

As for the rain, in Native American culture, rain is a sign of new beginnings. So today’s weather was actually fitting for the festivities.