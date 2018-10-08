Native American Day Parade a Go, Rain or Shine

The inaugural Native American Day Parade will line the streets of Sioux Falls starting at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

“Honoring Our Elders” is this year’s theme and Tim Giago of Native Sun News Today has been chosen as the Grand Marshall. Giago was the one to convince Governor George S. Michelson to make the day a state holiday in 1990. Much of the country still celebrates Columbus Day, otherwise.

The parade route will begin on the corner of 13th St. and S. Phillips Ave. and will head north to 4th St. and N. Phillips Ave. The purpose is to highlight the different cultures of our local tribal nations.

There are several other events in the Sioux Falls area this Monday to honor the holiday including an art show at Avera, Traditional Storytelling at noon at Sanford Medical Center with a hoop dancer to follow at 1:00 p.m., and a powwow this evening at the multicultural center. Grand Entry is at 7:00 p.m. The Wacipi is free to the public and begins with a community dinner at 6 p.m.