Out and About with Kali: Week of October 8

You've got to check out this haunted house! But if sipping good whiskey is your idea of a better time, there's a festival for that, too.

It’s a fantastic week to get out and enjoy fall in South Dakota! From a Farm to Fork dinner and a harvest celebration at a local winery, to the doors opening at one of the region’s best haunted houses, there is a little something for everyone.

Tuesday, October 9 – Creative Home Workshop, Brookings

Friday, October 12 – Sunday, October 14, Opening Weekend at Haunted Farm, Worthing

Saturday, October 13 – 2018 Harvest Festival, Renner

Saturday, October 13 – Harvest on Highline at Dawley Farms, Sioux Falls

Saturday, October 13 – Empire Whiskey Festival, Sioux Falls

Sunday, October 14 – Farm to Fork Dinner, Yankton