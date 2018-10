Pet Of The Week: Puddin’

For this weeks ‘KDLT Pet of the Week’ we introduce you to Puddin’.

Puddin has been at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society for close to a year. He came to the shelter because his owner couldn’t take care of him.

Puddin is a lovable and friendly cat, who likes to explore. If you choose to take him on a walk, make sure to leash him up.

For more information on Puddin, click here.