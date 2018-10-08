Postal Workers Rally Against Potential Privatization of USPS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Postal workers rallied outside the downtown Sioux Falls Post Office and across the country Monday with a bold statement: “U.S. Mail is not for sale.”

Postal workers are worried about the possible privatization of the United States Postal Service.

“Especially in South Dakota with the rural state, we feel like everybody deserves equal and universal service,” said Mark DeBelts with the National Association of Letter Carriers in Sioux Falls.

The Trump Administration recently created a task force to evaluate USPS’s operations and finances.

Postal workers say bringing in big business could have detrimental effects on the way mail is priced and delivered.

“The cost of the service would greatly increase, and people and then people who live in rural South Dakota might not get their mail six, seven days a week because it’s not cost prohibitive the way it is now,” said DeBelts.

Workers are also worried about their jobs. From letter carriers to mail sorters, more than 7 million American jobs could be at risk.

“Its good middle class paying jobs right now, and middle class workers buy houses and buy cars and buy boats and all that kind of stuff so that’s what we fight for, that’s what we want the Postal Service to be around for.”

So workers take to the streets to voice their concerns, and hope people take notice and take action.

“Call your congress people let them know to support the Postal Service, keep it around, it’s a great organization. People take pride in their jobs.”

The task force that was created in May of this year has yet to release its findings on the efficiencies of the U.S. Postal Service.

However, a plan released in June by the Office of Management and Budget suggests privatization as one of the best ways to reorganize the agency.