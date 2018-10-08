Scoreboard Monday, October 8th
Metro Conference Cheer and Dance
Grand Champion Dance
270.50-Washington
260.83-Brandon Valley
244.83-Roosevelt
224.50-Lincoln
223.00-O’Gorman
Grand Champion Cheer
259.00-Roosevelt
253.00-O’Gorman
251.00-Washington
243.00-Brandon Valley
180.00-Lincoln
Men’s Golf
The Intercollegiate @ The Grove
564-S. Flordia (-12)
567-Liberty
568-Purdue
570-Louisville
614-S.D.S.U. (13th)
*Jacob Otta (17th) 68-75-143
Women’s Golf
Aggie Invite (New Mexico State)
290-UTEP
292-Oral Roberts
294-Cal Baptist
295-Texas A&M Corpus Christie
300-S.D.S.U. (9th)
*Mia Seeman (3rd) 71 (-1)
H.S. Volleyball
Canistota def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-11, 25-4
Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-17
Ekalaka, Mont. def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
Elk Point-Jefferson def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21
Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15
Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17
Parker def. Beresford, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
Philip def. Wall, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21
Triangular
Aberdeen Christian def. Edmunds Central, 25-27, 28-26, 25-18, 25-12
Aberdeen Christian def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 25-9, 25-13
Edmunds Central def. Lower Brule, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10