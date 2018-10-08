Scoreboard Monday, October 8th

Scoreboard Monday, October 8th
Mark Ovenden,
Scoreboard Monday, October 8th

Metro Conference Cheer and Dance

Grand Champion Dance

270.50-Washington
260.83-Brandon Valley
244.83-Roosevelt
224.50-Lincoln
223.00-O’Gorman

Grand Champion Cheer

259.00-Roosevelt
253.00-O’Gorman
251.00-Washington
243.00-Brandon Valley
180.00-Lincoln

Men’s Golf
The Intercollegiate @ The Grove

564-S. Flordia (-12)
567-Liberty
568-Purdue
570-Louisville
614-S.D.S.U. (13th)

*Jacob Otta (17th) 68-75-143

Women’s Golf
Aggie Invite (New Mexico State)

290-UTEP
292-Oral Roberts
294-Cal Baptist
295-Texas A&M Corpus Christie
300-S.D.S.U. (9th)

*Mia Seeman (3rd) 71 (-1)

H.S. Volleyball

Canistota def. Iroquois, 25-6, 25-11, 25-4

Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-17

Ekalaka, Mont. def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21

Elk Point-Jefferson def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21

Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17

Parker def. Beresford, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

Philip def. Wall, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21

Triangular
Aberdeen Christian def. Edmunds Central, 25-27, 28-26, 25-18, 25-12

Aberdeen Christian def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 25-9, 25-13

Edmunds Central def. Lower Brule, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10

