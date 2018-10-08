Sioux Falls Cancer Support Group is Growing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — We recently brought you the story of a Sioux Falls cancer survivor who started a support group. This group is now one step closer to becoming a foundation with the help of someone who also is affected by cancer.

Leaning on hope has been bringing women and families who are battling from cancer together.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows that they are not alone in going through this journey because it can be kind of frightening,” says Jackie Mayor Leaning on Hope Founder.

Mayo started the group this spring after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It meets every Monday at First Presbyterian Church on S. West Ave.

Leaning on Hope may be small but Ryan Knudson and CU Mortgage Direct gave a check for $1,500 dollars, so the group to file for a nonprofit status.

“I was absolutely in awe because it’s something I really wanted to be able to do for our group to be able to take it to the next level,” says Mayo.

“They don’t always need to hear doctors. They need to hear people who have gone through it, and I know a support group like this is needed in this community,” says Ryan Knudson of Sioux Falls.

Knudson wants to give back because he even lost his mom to cancer when he was a teenager.

Leaning on Hope will be able to provide more activities, care and money to those struggling as they fight.

“We just want women to know that whether they themselves have cancer or they’re a survivor, or if they unfortunately have someone who was recently diagnosed that there is some place for them to go to learn more about being part of a support group,” says Mayo.

While October is Breast Cancer Awareness month Mayo stresses routine checkups for women and to not wait if you have a lump.