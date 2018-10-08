Trump says he has no plans to fire Rosenstein

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump talked for about a half hour to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during their flight Monday to Orlando, Florida, for a speech to police chiefs around the world.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley says the two did not speak alone and that others sat in on their chat aboard Air Force One.

He did not disclose details of their conversation, but referred back to the president’s comments as he left the White House saying he did not intend to fire Rosenstein.

Rosenstein’s tenure at the Justice Department has been in question since news reports last month that he’d discussed possibly secretly recording Trump and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.

Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, denied the reports.