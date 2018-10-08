USPS Carriers, Employees to Rally Against Privatization

Letter carriers and other U.S. Postal Service employees are being called to rally here in South Dakota and nationwide this Monday to draw attention to what they say is the threat of privatization.

In a statement on the American Postal Workers Union’s webpage, organizers say, “Privatizers – those who want to sell the public postal service to private corporations – are hard at work. Together we can stop them in their tracks. Get ready to hit the streets with our sister postal unions, family, friends, and community allies to Save Our Service. Rallies will take place at many Congressional offices throughout the country.”

The Trump administration created a task force earlier this year to evaluate the USPS’s operations and finances. Workers are concerned over a possible recommendation that the USPS be privatized. Organizers of today’s movement say it would be a disaster for America and harm American businesses and especially those living in rural areas.