Washington and Roosevelt win Metro Cheer/Dance

SIOUX FALLS,SD… They held the Metro Conference Cheer/Dance championships at the Sanford Pentagon Monday night. Roosevelt was the Grand Cheer champion, edging O’Gorman. The Knights finished second at state in 2017. And the Washington Warriors won the Grand Dance title with Brandon Valley second. The Lynx will host the state competition October 19th and 20th.