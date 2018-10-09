2 people die in weekend house fire in Lead; cause unknown

LEAD, S.D. (AP) – Two people died in a weekend house fire in Lead.

Firefighters responded to the two-story home shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday and found that it was engulfed and the roof had already partially collapsed.

Two bodies were found upstairs, and the home was extensively damaged. The victims were not immediately identified.

Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to surrounding homes.

Local and state officials are investigating the cause of the fire.