73-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck On Highway 18

CANTON, S.D. – Authorities say a 73-year-old man standing on a highway in southeastern South Dakota was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened Saturday night on U.S. Highway 18 in Canton.

The patrol says the driver, a 25-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. The driver reported he was unable to stop after seeing the victim standing in the middle of the road.

The name of the victim has not been released.