A New School Could be Coming to Harrisburg, Bond Vote Next Week

HARRISBURG, S.D. — The Harrisburg School District is continuing to grow and nearing capacity.

Next week district residents have the chance to vote for a bond that would build a new elementary school and add on to the high school.

KDLT learns why this bond won’t affect voters’ pockets.

Overcrowding is nothing new for the Harrisburg School District.

“The major thing is we know we have growth coming up from our two middle schools. We know that in two years this building will have its max capacity of students in it, and actually a little bit over,” says Harrisburg High School Principal Ryan Rollinger.

Rollinger says a school bond is pre-planning for when these larger grades come up to high school.

“We’re getting things done ahead of time, so it’s a smooth transition,” says Rollinger.

This isn’t the first time Harrisburg has voted on a bond. Numerous bonds have passed allowing seven schools to be built over the last 12 years.

“Our voters and our tax payers have been very supportive in the past. Part of that is they see we do have the need. We’re not building things that we just want,” says Rollinger.

Rollinger says the most common question he gets is how this will affect voters’ taxes.

He says it won’t.

“The school is not going to ask that they pay any more taxes than they already have. The evaluation of what our district is worth we think will be able to cover that without having to raise any taxes,’ says Rollinger.

The bond would help build a new elementary school plus a “freshman academy” onto the high school.

The district sees about a 60 person increase in each new coming freshman class. Rollinger says that jump makes the bond vote critical to the students’ success.

“It’s not something we’re wishing for it’s something we have a need for, and it will directly affect our students for the next 3-4 years,” says Rollinger.

The vote is October 16th from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Election day poll locations for residents residing in Sioux Falls and Delapre Township is Harrisburg North Middle School.

Those living in Harrisburg and Springdale, Dayton, LaValley, Lynn and Perry Townships can vote at Liberty Elementary School.