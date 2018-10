Authorities Investigating After 6 Cattle Shot on Sunday

CARTER, S.D. – Authorities in Tripp County are investigating after six cattle where shot on Sunday.

The Tripp County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page that some of the cattle were killed instantly but that others were just wounded and had to be put down.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

They ask if anyone has any information to call 605-842-3600.