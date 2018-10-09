Big win for USF over SMSU in Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS — Led by the unsung senior duo of Anna Peterson and Megan Hamstad , the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Volleyball Team rallied for a 3-2 (8-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 17-15) decision over No. 11 Southwest Minnesota State before a raucous crowd at the Stewart Center. USF defeated their first ranked team of the season after several close calls.

Peterson recorded a season-best 21 digs and added two assists from the libero spot while Megan Hamstad had 44 set assists, two kills, and two block assists after stepping in for starter Krista Goerger .

“I am exceptionally proud of both Anna (Peterson) and Megan (Hamstad) for showing character and leadership tonight,” said USF Head Volleyball Coach Joel McCartney . “When Krista went out (injury) and we were down 5-1, Megan did an outstanding job. A senior, she has been mentoring and encouraging Krista all year and then she had an opportunity and she really stepped up. Same thing with Anna, she was fantastic. They are two unsung seniors who were critical to our success tonight,” he said.

With the victory, USF, which is 13-7 overall, moved into a three-way tie for fourth in the NSIC at 8-4 with SMSU and Wayne State. This was the second ever victory over SMSU as the Cougars also won in 2013 in Marshall, Minn. This was USF’s first-ever home win over the Mustangs.

Sophomore Averey Yaksich recorded a double double with 14 and 15 digs while senior Makenna Rockeman added 15 kills along with nine digs. Seniors Bria Barfnecht and Lexi Scott both recorded 10 kills as USF had four players in double digit kills for the second time in three matches. Also for USF, Abby Feyereisen posted an efficient seven kills on 17 attempts for a hitting percentage of .353.

The match began with SMSU jumping out to a commanding lead behind stellar defense and a hitting percentage of .706. USF found little room to operate and lost the first set, 25-8.

USF came out the second set and showed determination and resiliency to bounce back as they opened a 10-5 lead after two kills by Scott. As the set progressed, SMSU seemed to match every run by USF until late when the Cougars won five of six points to take a 23-18 lead. USF, which out-hit SMSU, .300-to-.222, took the second set 25-20 as Yaksich sealed the match with a kill.

The third set was largely even throughout the entirety of the set, with USF gaining a three-point advantage early at 10-7. A kill by Rockeman put the Cougars up, 20-18, but the SMSU offense rebounded. Returning DII national player of the year Taylor Reiss, who had 31 kills and 15 digs on the night, posted a kill and two consecutive service aces to rally SMSU to a 25-23 victory.

In the fourth set, USF rallied after trailing 15-13 at the midpoint. With six straight points, the Cougars took a 19-15 lead, which forced SMSU to call timeout. Yaksich recorded three kills during the swing of momentum. Later, Rockeman took control of the set with a set-winning kill to force a fifth set. The Cougars hit .238 mark, converting 16 kills.

In a dramatic fifth set, USF fell behind 4-1 early but rallied. Following a USF timeout, the Cougars rattled off three points to tie the match at four. The two sides continued to trade points as the set was tied again at 10 when Barfnecht converted a kill. Both teams traded points as the set was again tied at 15. Then, Scott stepped up to finish things off with a kill for a 16-15 lead and a match-ending ace for the 17-15 decision.

The Cougars will look to ride this momentum as they travel to Bismarck, N.D. to face the University of Mary (3-17, 0-12 NSIC) on Friday, Oct. 12 for a 6 p.m. match.