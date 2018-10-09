Hope For Huset’s: Race Fans Raising Money to Purchase Badlands Motor Speedway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The clock is ticking on the fate of Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon.

Owner Chuck Brennan announced earlier this month that if no one buys the speedway by the end of the year, it will be torn down.

His statement has prompted action from a small group of race fans who are now looking to save the former Huset’s Speedway.

“Some of my first memories in my life are going to Huset’s Speedway,” said Shannon Dyce. “I’m a huge fan.”

Dyce has a lengthy history at Huset’s Speedway and like many other racing fans; he’s not ready to see it go.

“So our goal is to save the track. The track has been in the area for more than 65 years.”

Dyce has started a fundraising effort with Leandra Ryan, who’s fairly new to the racing community.

“About two and a half years ago, my 20 year old kid came home and said, ‘Bought a sprint car, I want to race. Dad you better learn how to set it up,” said Ryan.

Together, the two have already raised nearly $100,000 in their first week of fundraising.

“Maybe we can save our speedway, maybe we cant. We know it’s a long shot and we know it’s a Hail Mary, but we’re willing to give it everything we’ve got,” said Ryan.

They have a long way to go. Owner Chuck Brennan is asking just over $6 million.

The group hopes to raise at least the $3 million he initially asked for at auction.

“Our thought is that once Mr. Brennan sees that we’ve raised the funds that he will come to the negotiation table once he sees that we have a reasonable offer,” said Dyce.

Before those negotiations can happen, a lot more money needs to be raised, and time isn’t on their side.

“Now is the time to do it, time is running out, so it’s time to save Huset’s Speedway,” said Dyce.

More information on the fundraising drive can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwayTimeline/

To Reach Shannon Dyce or Leandra Ryan, contact KDLT reporter Anndrea Anderson at a_anderson@kdlt.com