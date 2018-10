James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt Coming To Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are coming to Sioux Falls.

The legendary singer/songwriter brings his All-Star band with special guest and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Taylor and Raitt will perform for one night only, on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 19th, at 10:00 a.m.

For ticket information, click here.