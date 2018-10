Man killed, teen injured in Minnehaha County crash

BALTIC, S.D. (AP) – One person has died and a teenager has been injured in a crash in Minnehaha County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 61-year-old man driving a pickup truck turned in front of a car near Baltic Monday afternoon. The collision killed the man and caused minor injuries to the 16-year-old girl.

The patrol says the man was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.