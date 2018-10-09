Police: 18-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating Law Enforcement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Worthing man is behind bars after Sioux Falls police say he tried to impersonate an officer.

Police were called Friday at around 5 p.m. near interstate 229 and Louise Avenue. The caller said a man in a dark SUV was flashing red and blue lights on the front of his vehicle and was trying to pull drivers over.

Authorities later arrested 18-year-old Mason Davies, who told police he was just trying to move other drivers out of his way. Police say if you’re worried that an impersonator is trying to pull you over, call 911.

“You can turn on your hazards. You can kind of slow down. Call 911 and say ‘I’m getting pulled over at this location. I’m just looking to verify it’s an actual law enforcement officer’,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Sioux Falls police say their traffic stops usually involve the black and white squad cars and officers in uniform. Even if it’s an undercover officer, they are typically wearing a police vest.