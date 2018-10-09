President Expected to Lift Ban on Year-Round Sales of E-15

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is moving to allow year-round sales of gasoline with higher blends of ethanol, a boon for Iowa and other farm states that have pushed for greater sales of the corn-based fuel.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce he is lifting a federal ban on summer sales of high-ethanol blends during a trip to Iowa on Tuesday.

The long-expected announcement is something of a reward to Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman led a contentious but successful fight to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The veteran Republican lawmaker is the Senate’s leading ethanol proponent and has pushed for year-round sales of the high-ethanol blend.

A senior administration official confirmed the change Monday on condition of anonymity ahead of Trump’s announcement.