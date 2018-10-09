Scoreboard Tuesday, October 9th

State H.S. Soccer

Semi’s

Boys “AA”

Aberdeen 2, RC Central 1 (Shootout) *Hilsendeger goal, Peters winning goal in shootout

Washington vs. Spearfish

Girls “AA”

Pierre 2, O’Gorman 0 *Senger, Foster goals, Govs #1 seed, def. champs

Yankton vs. RC Stevens

Women’s Golf

Aggie Invite (2nd Round)

580-UTEP

596-New Mexico State

597-Utah Valley

598-Cal-Baptist

612-SDSU (13th)

15th-Teresa Toscano (74-74-148)

18th-Mia Seeman (71-78-149)

Men’s Golf

Paintbrush Invite (3rd Round)

870-Colorado State

878-Oregon

883-Northern Colorado

887-Colorado

901-USD (9th)

6th-Matt Tolan (215, -1)

25th-Scott Frudenberg (224)

Women’s Volleyball

USF vs. SMSU

Northern vs. MSUC Moorhead

Augustana vs. Wayne State

Dakota State vs. Bellevue