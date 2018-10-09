Scoreboard Tuesday, October 9th
State H.S. Soccer
Semi’s
Boys “AA”
Aberdeen 2, RC Central 1 (Shootout) *Hilsendeger goal, Peters winning goal in shootout
Washington vs. Spearfish
Girls “AA”
Pierre 2, O’Gorman 0 *Senger, Foster goals, Govs #1 seed, def. champs
Yankton vs. RC Stevens
Women’s Golf
Aggie Invite (2nd Round)
580-UTEP
596-New Mexico State
597-Utah Valley
598-Cal-Baptist
612-SDSU (13th)
15th-Teresa Toscano (74-74-148)
18th-Mia Seeman (71-78-149)
Men’s Golf
Paintbrush Invite (3rd Round)
870-Colorado State
878-Oregon
883-Northern Colorado
887-Colorado
901-USD (9th)
6th-Matt Tolan (215, -1)
25th-Scott Frudenberg (224)
Women’s Volleyball
USF vs. SMSU
Northern vs. MSUC Moorhead
Augustana vs. Wayne State
Dakota State vs. Bellevue