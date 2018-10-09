Scoreboard Tuesday, October 9th

Scoreboard Tuesday, October 9th
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

Scoreboard Tuesday, October 9th

State H.S. Soccer
Semi’s

Boys “AA”

Aberdeen 2, RC Central 1 (Shootout) *Hilsendeger goal, Peters winning goal in shootout

Washington vs. Spearfish

Girls “AA”

Pierre 2, O’Gorman 0 *Senger, Foster goals, Govs #1 seed, def. champs

Yankton vs. RC Stevens

Women’s Golf
Aggie Invite (2nd Round)

580-UTEP
596-New Mexico State
597-Utah Valley
598-Cal-Baptist
612-SDSU (13th)

15th-Teresa Toscano (74-74-148)
18th-Mia Seeman (71-78-149)

Men’s Golf
Paintbrush Invite (3rd Round)

870-Colorado State
878-Oregon
883-Northern Colorado
887-Colorado
901-USD (9th)

6th-Matt Tolan (215, -1)
25th-Scott Frudenberg (224)

Women’s Volleyball

USF vs. SMSU
Northern vs. MSUC Moorhead
Augustana vs. Wayne State
Dakota State vs. Bellevue

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

Related Post

Scoreboard Wednesday, April 4th
Scoreboard Wednesday, June 28th
Scoreboard Tuesday, January 2nd
Scoreboard Monday, August 20th

You Might Also Like