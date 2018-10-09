Soccer Semifinal Recap

SIOUX FALLS, PIERRE and RAPID CITY, SD… The finalists for Saturday’s soccer titles games were determined Tuesday in games around the state. In the girls semi-finals defending champion Pierre got goals from Taryn Spencer and Abigail Foster and went on to shutout O’Gorman 2-0. They will face RC Stevens after the Raiders scored the games only goal against Yankton in the second half.

In the boys semi-finals 9th-seeded Aberdeen followed up Saturday’s upset of #1 Roosevelt with a 2-1 shootout win over RC Central on the road. Jake Hilsendeger put the Golden Eagles ahead before Garrett Cole sent the game to OT and then a shootout. Jalani Peters had the game-winner in the shootout. And at Howard Wood Field, Washington scored the first two goals when Jeremie Benson and Kirubel Yerga scored and they went on to beat Spearfish 2-1.