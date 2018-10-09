Soccer Semifinal Recap

Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, PIERRE and RAPID CITY, SD… The finalists for Saturday’s soccer titles games were determined Tuesday in games around the state. In the girls semi-finals defending champion Pierre got goals from Taryn Spencer and Abigail Foster and went on to shutout O’Gorman 2-0. They will face RC Stevens after the Raiders scored the games only goal against Yankton in the second half.

In the boys semi-finals 9th-seeded Aberdeen followed up Saturday’s upset of #1 Roosevelt with a 2-1 shootout win over RC Central on the road. Jake Hilsendeger put the Golden Eagles ahead before Garrett Cole sent the game to OT and then a shootout. Jalani Peters had the game-winner in the shootout. And at Howard Wood Field, Washington scored the first two goals when Jeremie Benson and Kirubel Yerga scored and they went on to beat Spearfish 2-1.

