Suspect Sought in Crash That Killed 1-Year-Old

Rapid City Police hoping you can help locate driver of a Pontiac Bonneville

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City police are searching for a suspect in a crash that killed a 1-year-old girl and left two adults with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened Friday, and authorities said Monday that the girl has since died.

A man who was an initial suspect in the crash is no longer the focus of investigators. That man had cut off his ankle monitoring unit and when he was found by police he was intoxicated, belligerent and had meth on him. Police said he also referenced his involvement in a recent crash.

But authorities determined he was not in the area of the crash.

Police Capt. John Olson says authorities are seeking the driver of a Pontiac Bonneville responsible for the crash. Detectives are pursuing leads and asking anyone who saw the crash to call authorities.