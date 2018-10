Aberdeen pedestrian hit and killed on Canton road identified

CANTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified an Aberdeen man who was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle while standing on a road in Canton.

The Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Larry Pigors died at the scene Saturday night when he was hit on U.S. Highway 18 in the Lincoln County town.

The 25-year-old man driving the SUV wasn’t injured.

The patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.