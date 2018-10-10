Attendance up at this year’s South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (AP) – Attendance was up at this year’s South Dakota State Fair.

Fair Manager Peggy Besch says 217,231 people attended the event in Huron in late August and early September, up 2.5 percent over last year. Gate revenue increased 3.6 percent.

This year’s entertainment lineup was headlined by country music star Toby Keith. Grandstand ticket revenue was up 56 percent.

Besch says the fair also enjoyed good weather during its five-day run.