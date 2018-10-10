Avera Health to Create 24-Hour Behavioral Health Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Avera Health is expanding its telemedicine services to address mental health and addiction needs in the region.

Avera announced today that is plans to create a 24-hour behavioral health telemedicine service. The expansion comes with the help of a $7.8 million grant from the Helmsley Trust.

Officials say the behavioral health team will assess and treat patients in local emergency departments and at psychiatric hospitals. It will also help reach patients in rural communities around the Sioux Empire.

Dr. Matthew Stanley, Clinical VP, Avera Behavioral Service.

Officials also hope to provide mobile support to first responders who are helping people in crisis. Those services would also be able to connect patients with a virtual crisis response team.