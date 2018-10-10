Demolition Begins on Ice and Recreation Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Demolition began today on the Ice and Recreation in Sioux Falls.

The facility was purchased by the Glory House last year. The plan is to tear down the building and replace it with affordable housing.

The first phase of that plan is expected to be a four-story apartment building and eventually a 72-unit apartment complex. The Glory House is a non-profit organization that helps people who have been incarcerated and are to to re-enter into the community.