Limo company operator charged with homicide in fatal NY crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – TPolice say they have charged a limo service operator with criminally negligent homicide after a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York.

State police say Prestige Limousine operator Nauman Hussain was arrested Wednesday in a traffic stop on a highway near Albany. His lawyer hasn’t immediately returned a call.

Police plan a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Prestige Limousine has come under intense scrutiny since Saturday’s crash in Schoharie.

Two pedestrians and 18 people in a Prestige super-stretch limo were killed. It was taking a group to a birthday bash.

State officials have said the limo failed an inspection and was declared “unserviceable” Sept. 4. The company’s lawyer has said safety problems were corrected, though the state says that’s not so.