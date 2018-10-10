Local Research Helps With Advancements in Available Cancer Immunotherapy Treatments

While immunotherapy is getting more attention with the Nobel Prize in Medicine going to a pioneering U.S. researcher in the field, Dr. Christopher Sumey, a hemetology/oncology specialist with Sanford Health says therapies have been available for years, and that number is only growing.

The novel therapies being developed are happening in part, thanks to research that’s taken place locally in Sioux Falls. Immunotherpies are here, they are available, and Dr. Sumey says patients, you should be asking your doctors what treatments or clinical trials might be available that aren’t necessarily mainstream for your specific disease type.