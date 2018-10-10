South Dakota town tries to save nursing home

SELBY, S.D. (AP) – A small town in northern South Dakota is rallying to save a nursing home that employs 50 people, accounting for one-fourth of the community’s workforce.

Aberdeen American News reports that Selby residents formed nonprofit Walworth County Care Center Inc. to try to keep the Good Samaritan Center in operation.

Good Samaritan has served the town of roughly 625 residents for more than 50 years. But the Good Samaritan Society no longer wants to run the facility.

The nonprofit is working with the society to buy and transition the Selby nursing home.

Nonprofit President Dan Biel says preventing job loss is an incentive to keep the facility open, but there are also about 45 residents who live there. Biel says “it would be catastrophic to move those residents at this stage in their lives.”