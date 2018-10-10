Stampede Off to Better Start than Expected

Stampede Off to Better Start than Expected

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede, despite having a very young team with very little USHL experience are off to a better start than expected. They started the season 2-1-1 on the road including a split in Fargo and will play their home opener at The Denny Saturday also against the Force. Scott Owens expects much of the team’s offense to come from his defensive corp and Matt Kessel also likes the team speed his club has.