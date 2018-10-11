FCC Commissioner to Join Sen. Thune in Sioux Falls for Hearing on 5G

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator Thune says South Dakota could be at the forefront of the next generation of internet service.

Sen. Thune is bringing FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to Sioux Falls on Friday for a hearing on 5G broadband service. 5G is 10 to 20 times faster than 4G.

The hearing will focus on the hurdles that states are facing and what can be done to invest for the future. The hearing will also include Mayor Paul TenHaken, Dakota State President Jose Marie Griffiths, and representatives from Verizon, Midcontinent and SDN Communication.