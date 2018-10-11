Lincoln Dominates Metro Cross Country

BRANDON, SD… The Metro Conference Cross Country Meet was run Thursday afternoon in Brandon and it was a great day for the Lincoln Patriots. Andrew Lauer won the boys race in a time of 16:59 and the pats had 3 of the top 4 and 6 of the top 9 finishers and rolled to a big win over second place Washington. Lincoln had 21 points and the Warriors 65. In the girls race it was Analise Levesque won was the winner in a time of 19:45. And the Pats also had 3 of the top 4 times and finished 18 points better than second-placed Brandon Valley.