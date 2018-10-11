Minnesota AG Sues Charity Over Allegedly Misleading Donors

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota’s attorney general has sued a Florida charity, alleging the charity misled donors who believed they were helping families of fallen police officers.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Attorney General Lori Swanson alleges American Federation of Police and Concerned Citizens, Inc., collected $425,000 in donations from thousands of Minnesotans from 2011 to 2017 for a fund to help officers’ families.

Swanson says that in reality, only 9 percent of donations went to the fund.