Olson Learning How to Win on LPGA Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Amy Anderson was a dominant college golfer at NDSU. She holds the NCAA record for individual wins with 20. But now that she’s on the LPGA Tour, Amy Olson (now married) is reflecting back on her near misses while in colleg (9 second place finishes) to help her through times like the Evian Classic last month when she had the lead on the 18th tee for what would have been her first tour win. She lost the major on the final hole with a double bogey, but the Oxbow, ND native is learning how to win because of experiences like that. Olson is in Korea for the final swing of tournaments and is 34th on the money list with $504,000 in winnings in 2018.