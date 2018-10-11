Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 19 Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s governor has issued a disaster proclamation for 19 counties in response to severe weather that raked much of the state earlier this month.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday in the wake of Oct. 4 storms that including damaging winds, heavy rains, flooding and tornadoes.

The counties include Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Butler, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Des Moines, Dubuque, Emmet and Fayette. Also included are Franklin, Iowa, Johnson, Kossuth, Lee, Marshall, Ringgold, Scott and Union counties.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of the storms and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents.