Sales Assistant

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) is searching for a Full Time Sales Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will assist our National and Local Sales Departments with negotiation, securing orders, and managing orders for television airtime acting as liaison between station personnel, media buyers, and sales people. This is an entry-level position for someone interested in television sales.

Responsibilities:

Develop a firm understanding of the sales process, Nielsen ratings, OSi software, and Medialine software.

Maintaining orders once placed including revisions due to program changes and/or pre-empted spots

Accurately entering, and maintaining sales orders, make goods and revisions, including generation of contracts and file maintenance into traffic system.

Process large volumes of work with a high degree of accuracy and efficiency and be extremely organized to be able to juggle multiple assignments for the National Sales Manager, National Reps, and Account Executives.

Handle special projects assigned by Local Account Executives, Sales Managers, Traffic Department and/or Director of Sales.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

College degree in communications, public relations, advertising, or business preferred though not required, coupled with a passion for building a career in sales and advertising.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Must be proficient in all Microsoft applications, especially in Excel, Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint

Strong professional verbal and written communication skills

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and organize effectively

Strong people and relationship management skills

Must be detail orientated and analytical with good mathematics skills

Creative and organized

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail Traffic Manager Stacey Reuland at storvik@kdlt.com EOE