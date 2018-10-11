Scoreboard Thursday, October 11th
Scoreboard Thursday, October 11th
Scoreboard Thursday, October 11th
H.S. Cross Country
Metro Conference
Boys
21-Lincoln
65-Washington
85-Roosevelt
88-Brandon Valley
113-O’Gorman
*Andrew Lauer (LHS) 16:59
Girls
30-Lincoln
48-Brandon Valley
66-Washington
93-O’Gorman
110-Roosevelt
*Analise Levesque (LHS) 19:45
Region 4-B
Boys
29-Lyman
30-Sunshine Bible
37-Timber Lake
4. Faulkton
44-Ipswich
*Sam Rhaecine-Wakpala 17:12.03
Girls
7-Ipswich
16-Timber Lake
30-Potter County
38-Sully Buttes
57-Wakpala
*Aleah Steger (Ipswich) 19:43.57
Region 2-A
Boys
18-SF Christian
43-West Central
60-Flandreau
67-Sioux Valley
*Braden Peters (WC) 16:33.19
Girls
15-Flandreau
28-SF Christian
35-Garretson
78-West Central
*Anastasia Wilkison (Baltic) 20:14.19
Region 1-B
Boys
18-JV Christian
24-Warner
27-Northwestern
43-Deubrook
*Cody Larson (Warner) 18:19
Girls
19-Deubrook
26-Dakota Hills
30-Northwestern
31-JV Christian
*Josie Olson (Deubrook) 21:49
Equestrian
UT-Martin 9, SDSU 5
SDSU 6, Sweet Briar 3
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1, USD 0 (2 OT) *Manuleleua goal
H.S. Football
Minnesota
Minneota 52, Lakeview 12
Canby 14, Adrian 12
NHL
Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) *Zucker 2 goals
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17
Avon def. Centerville, 25-4, 25-11, 25-14
Bennett County def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-13, 16-25, 25-12
Bison def. Mott-Regent, N.D., 25-21, 27-25, 16-25, 25-22
Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Burke def. Gregory, 25-23, 25-12, 25-17
Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 25-23
Chester def. Canistota, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13
Colome def. White River, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20
DeSmet def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Deubrook def. Estelline/Hendricks, 27-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18
Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
Edgemont def. Hulett, Wyo., 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-12, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20
Garretson def. Tea Area, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22
Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11
Hill City def. Wall, 25-22, 25-12, 25-14
Ipswich def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23
James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10
Langford def. Edmunds Central, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20
Lennox def. Viborg-Hurley, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
Menno def. Mitchell Christian, 25-15, 25-6, 25-20
Milbank Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-15, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18
Newell def. Oelrichs, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-5, 25-10, 25-14
Parker def. Parkston, 25-22, 25-8, 25-15
Redfield/Doland def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23
Scotland def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19
Sturgis def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
Sully Buttes def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20
Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-6, 26-24
Warner def. Faulkton, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11
Waverly-South Shore def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20