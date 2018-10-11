Scoreboard Thursday, October 11th

Scoreboard Thursday, October 11th
Mark Ovenden,
Scoreboard Thursday, October 11th

H.S. Cross Country

Metro Conference

Boys

21-Lincoln
65-Washington
85-Roosevelt
88-Brandon Valley
113-O’Gorman

*Andrew Lauer (LHS) 16:59

Girls

30-Lincoln
48-Brandon Valley
66-Washington
93-O’Gorman
110-Roosevelt

*Analise Levesque (LHS) 19:45

Region 4-B

Boys

29-Lyman
30-Sunshine Bible
37-Timber Lake
4. Faulkton
44-Ipswich

*Sam Rhaecine-Wakpala 17:12.03

Girls

7-Ipswich
16-Timber Lake
30-Potter County
38-Sully Buttes
57-Wakpala

*Aleah Steger (Ipswich) 19:43.57

Region 2-A

Boys

18-SF Christian
43-West Central
60-Flandreau
67-Sioux Valley

*Braden Peters (WC) 16:33.19

Girls

15-Flandreau
28-SF Christian
35-Garretson
78-West Central

*Anastasia Wilkison (Baltic) 20:14.19

Region 1-B

Boys

18-JV Christian
24-Warner
27-Northwestern
43-Deubrook

*Cody Larson (Warner) 18:19

Girls

19-Deubrook
26-Dakota Hills
30-Northwestern
31-JV Christian

*Josie Olson (Deubrook) 21:49

Equestrian

UT-Martin 9, SDSU 5
SDSU 6, Sweet Briar 3

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1, USD 0 (2 OT) *Manuleleua goal

H.S. Football

Minnesota

Minneota 52, Lakeview 12
Canby 14, Adrian 12

NHL

Wild 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) *Zucker 2 goals

H.S. Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

Avon def. Centerville, 25-4, 25-11, 25-14

Bennett County def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-13, 16-25, 25-12

Bison def. Mott-Regent, N.D., 25-21, 27-25, 16-25, 25-22

Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13

Burke def. Gregory, 25-23, 25-12, 25-17

Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-12, 23-25, 25-23

Chester def. Canistota, 25-13, 25-22, 25-13

Colome def. White River, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20

DeSmet def. Lake Preston, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Deubrook def. Estelline/Hendricks, 27-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18

Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17

Edgemont def. Hulett, Wyo., 25-14, 25-20, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-12, 25-14

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-12, 25-18, 25-27, 25-20

Garretson def. Tea Area, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 27-25, 25-18, 25-22

Herreid/Selby Area def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11

Hill City def. Wall, 25-22, 25-12, 25-14

Ipswich def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23

James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-10, 25-15, 25-10

Langford def. Edmunds Central, 25-11, 25-18, 25-20

Lennox def. Viborg-Hurley, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Menno def. Mitchell Christian, 25-15, 25-6, 25-20

Milbank Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 25-13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-15, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18

Newell def. Oelrichs, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-5, 25-10, 25-14

Parker def. Parkston, 25-22, 25-8, 25-15

Redfield/Doland def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23

Scotland def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Aberdeen Central, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19

Sturgis def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23

Sully Buttes def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-6, 26-24

Warner def. Faulkton, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

Watertown def. Yankton, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

Waverly-South Shore def. Arlington, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20

