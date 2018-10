SFC and Washington Big Winners in Volleyball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The top-ranked team in Class “A” and the #3 team in “AA” were dominant winners on the volleyball court Thursday night. The SF Christian Chargers beat Harrisburg 3-0 on their home floor and the 3rd-ranked Washington Warriors in “AA” did the same to the Pierre Governors at the Warriors gym. Phekran Kong and Lily Bartling led the way with 11 kills each.