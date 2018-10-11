South Dakota farmers make progress on late-season harvest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota farmers continue making progress on the late-season harvest, despite a week with just two days considered suitable for fieldwork.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 4 percent of the sunflower crop, 16 percent of the sorghum, 16 percent of the corn and 28 percent of the soybeans are harvested.

Subsoil moisture is rated 62 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 81 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 45 percent in good to excellent condition, up slightly over the week.