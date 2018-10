Stauber Back Between Pipes for Stampede

Stauber Back Between Pipes for Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede returned very few players from last year’s team. But one guy who is back in Sioux Falls is goalie Jaxson Stauber, who played in 19 games last year for the Herd. He learned from Berdin and Scott Owens is expecting big things from his goalie in the 2018-19 season. The Stampede are 2-1-1 and play Fargo in their home opener Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.