Take Back the Night Event Supports Domestic Violence Victims and Survivors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One in four women fall victim to domestic violence. A Sioux Falls survivor is speaking out on the anniversary of her attack hoping to raise awareness.

An empowerment walk kicked off Take Back the Night. It’s an event to support those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

“To take back what’s been taken away from them and really get their power back,” says Amy Carter of Children’s Inn.

Carter says domestic violence continues to wreck lives.

“Our law enforcement is receiving over 1,400 calls related to domestic abuse, Children’s Inn hosted about a thousand women and children who had experienced violence in their life,” says Carter.

The event featured survivors’ art work, red figurines representing someone who’s lost their life to violence and a local survivor sharing her story.

“I’m a survivor of a pretty brutal attack that happened two years ago today, and so I’m deciding to turn that around into something good,” says Sara Kindvall of Sioux Falls.

Kindvall is a single mother of two. She says her goal is to let victims know that there is help.

“There are so many people that don’t survive domestic violence, and I get to be a lucky one that did, and I get to tell my story,” says Kindvall.

Take Back the Night’ comes during October which is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizers say the need for awareness is critical to those struggling.

“They find that hope and that peace. Sometimes it gives them some closure. Sometimes it lets them know that they are not alone, and there are other individuals who have experienced similar things,” says Carter.

To allow them to take back what is theirs.

Another important message to get across to victims is that the violence is not their fault.