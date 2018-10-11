Take Back the Night Taking Place Tonight at Multi-Cultural Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Domestic violence is a reality in Sioux Falls according to the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council.

Tonight the council is hosting Take Back the Night. It’s an event to support those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. Events include an empowerment march, dinner and program starting at 5:30 at the Multi-cultural center in Sioux Falls.

A local domestic violence survivor will also be sharking her story. The event comes during October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.