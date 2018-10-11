Public Safety leader taking job at Dakota State University

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The head of South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is leaving to take a job with Dakota State University.

DPS Secretary Trevor Jones says he will be working in the digital forensics lab at the Madison school.

Jones has led the Public Safety department during Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s administration, following a 20-year career in law enforcement. Daugaard lauded Jones’ leadership, particularly during Missouri River flooding in 2011.

Deputy Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh will serve as interim secretary during the rest of Daugaard’s term.