Trump says U.S. investigators are in Turkey for missing American journalist

Jamal-Khashoggi

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the United States is being “very tough” as it tries to find out what’s happened to a Saudi writer who’s been missing for a week after he went into a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

There are fears that Jamal Khashoggi, who’s contributed columns to The Washington Post, has been murdered.

Trump says in a television interview that “we have investigators over there and we’re working with Turkey and frankly we’re working with Saudi Arabia.”

The president tells “Fox & Friends” that Khashoggi “went in and it doesn’t look like he came out” from the consulate.

Trump isn’t providing any details on an investigation.

He was asked about a Post report that U.S. intelligence intercepts outlined a Saudi plan to detain Khashoggi. Trump says: “It would be a very sad thing and we will probably know in the very short future.”

Trump describes U.S.-Saudi relations as “excellent.” When he was asked whether the writer’s disappearance could put those ties in jeopardy, Trump said: “I have to find out what happened.”