Trump says US stepping up fight against human trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is stepping up the fight against human trafficking until it’s stamped out “once and for all.”

Trump delivered remarks at the White House on Thursday at the annual meeting of the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.

The Cabinet-level group includes more than a dozen government entities responsible for combating human trafficking. The annual meeting provides a venue for agencies to report on their efforts to help victims, catch offenders and inform the public about the scourge of human trafficking.

Trump says the U.S. is pursuing criminal charges against those who are perpetrating what he called “monstrous acts and deeds.”