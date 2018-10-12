2 more deaths from Michael in North Carolina

Photo Courtesy Associated Press

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – North Carolina authorities say a car smashed into a tree felled by Hurricane Michael, killing two people and bringing the total death toll from the storm to 13.

McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehle says the accident happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Marion, located in mountainous McDowell County.

State emergency management spokesman Keith Acree said the 64-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man died after being airlifted to a hospital. His age was not immediately released.

Authorities say the death toll in the state now stands at three.