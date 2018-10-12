After Michael’s Rampage on Florida Panhandle: ‘Nothing Left’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Michael’s pounding waves and winds obliterated row after row of beachfront homes at ground zero on the Florida Panhandle when the epic Category 4 hurricane slammed ashore at midweek. Now recovery is just barely beginning from the catastrophic destruction even as a downgraded Michael spreads high winds, rains and flash flooding misery as far away as Virginia.

At least three deaths have been blamed on Michael, the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in over 50 years.

By early Friday it wasn’t nearly over yet: a tropical storm long after Wednesday’s landfall, Michael stubbornly kept up its punch while barreling over land toward an expected exit across the open Atlantic. Forecasters say the storm has already begun shedding its tropical characteristics but will take on a new chapter as a powerful extratropical storm with gale force winds on its trek out to sea.

In Georgia, it seemed that Sarah Radney was safe inside her grandparents’ home when Hurricane Michael roared into southwest Georgia after smashing across the Florida Panhandle. If the family feared anything, it was probably falling trees – not a carport next to the house that would cause a deadly but freak accident.

Authorities say Michael’s powerful winds lifted a portable carport structure next to the house high into the air and slammed it back down on the house. When it landed, one of the legs tore through the roof, fatally striking the 11-year-old girl in the head.

The girl’s death was one of at least six now (latest toll as of 4 a.m. CT Friday according to NBC News) blamed on Michael after it slammed ashore Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle and then blustered across several Southeast states as a still-potent but downgraded storm.