Augustana University to consider NCAA Division I athletics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Augustana University’s president says the Sioux Falls school is looking into a move to NCAA Division I athletics.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that university president Stephanie Herseth Sandlin says the possible move from Division II to Division I is part of a long-term planning process and won’t be an athletics-only decision. She says athletics can help Augustana expand opportunities and partnerships for the school and its students.

Herseth Sandlin says the school hopes to make a decision by the end of the fiscal year.

She says Augustana last explored a possible reclassification about 12 years ago, after South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University moved to D-I athletics. The University of South Dakota and the University of North Dakota have since followed.